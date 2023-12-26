Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $2.59 Million Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,488 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 8.5% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.2% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,381 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4,568.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Chad R boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the third quarter. Baker Chad R now owns 72,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,188,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMUS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.35.

In other news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,289,422.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 96,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total transaction of $14,238,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 489,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,275,744.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,672 shares of company stock worth $27,911,403. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $155.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,234,181. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $161.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.73.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

