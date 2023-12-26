Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $2.87 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lessened its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,142 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 96,156.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,189,077,000 after purchasing an additional 23,444,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,630,812,000 after purchasing an additional 158,165 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,071,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,745,763,000 after purchasing an additional 288,522 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,060,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,281,477,000 after buying an additional 126,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,702,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,074,319,000 after buying an additional 112,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.39.

Shares of NOW traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $700.09. 127,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,362. The company has a market cap of $143.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $353.62 and a fifty-two week high of $720.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $643.24 and its 200 day moving average is $592.90.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total value of $554,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,484 shares in the company, valued at $8,589,749. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,484 shares in the company, valued at $8,589,749. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total value of $500,479.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,475.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,383 shares of company stock worth $7,265,612. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

