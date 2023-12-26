Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $227,000 Stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NU. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in NU by 10.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NU in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of NU in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NU in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in NU during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NU traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,247,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,123,379. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $8.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.64 and a beta of 0.94.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. NU had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NU from $8.30 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. TheStreet raised shares of NU from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of NU from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. New Street Research downgraded shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.25 to $8.10 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NU in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.80 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NU has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.80.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

