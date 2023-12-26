Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $3.80 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,747 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 747 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

GS traded up $1.30 on Tuesday, hitting $381.95. 227,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,355,778. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $386.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $335.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.44.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.24%.

In other news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,355.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,355.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GS. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. HSBC began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.99.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

