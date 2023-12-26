Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $4.25 Million Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,603,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,464,739,000 after buying an additional 46,547 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,721,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,412,000 after buying an additional 107,893 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,589,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,378,000 after purchasing an additional 413,421 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 6.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,839,000 after purchasing an additional 356,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 12.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,355,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,059,000 after purchasing an additional 376,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRU. TheStreet cut Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.70.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,764. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $75.37 and a one year high of $107.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.98.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.28. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 322.58%.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,876.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

