Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $509,000 Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
BSV stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.81. 568,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,757,518. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.53. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $77.15.
About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
