Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Increases Stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $17,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JAAA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter worth about $380,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter worth about $300,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter worth about $462,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 41.2% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 33,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920 shares during the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $50.27. The stock had a trading volume of 395,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,032. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $49.20 and a one year high of $51.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.09.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.