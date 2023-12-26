Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Purchases New Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,673 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,584,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter worth $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 354.8% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter valued at $41,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $265.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,413,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,495,821. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.68 billion, a PE ratio of 100.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.65 and a 12 month high of $268.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.13.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $2,949,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,086,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,543,682.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $2,949,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,086,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,543,682.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total transaction of $2,556,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,469,839.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 847,875 shares of company stock valued at $194,305,109. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.61.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

