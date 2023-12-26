Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 41.8% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 15,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 9.6% during the second quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 4.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in Republic Services during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in Republic Services by 147.4% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.77.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE RSG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $162.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,876. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.98. The stock has a market cap of $51.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.68. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.58 and a 52 week high of $167.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.39%.

Republic Services announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

