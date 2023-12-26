Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Purchases Shares of 192,785 iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 192,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,623,000. iShares MSCI Japan ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 301,721.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 364,971,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,591,757,000 after purchasing an additional 364,850,925 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,033,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,168,575,000 after buying an additional 4,089,978 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 106,674.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,687,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,609,000 after buying an additional 14,674,139 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,571,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $737,807,000 after buying an additional 3,199,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 23,935.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,423,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,730,000 after buying an additional 5,401,198 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $63.22. 1,551,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,063,271. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.50. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $53.27 and a 12-month high of $64.11.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

