Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 75.9% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 333.2% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 45.7% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $33.79. The company had a trading volume of 8,162,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,492,145. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.89%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

