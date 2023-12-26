Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Sells 1,363 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 25.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 26.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $45,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,598 shares in the company, valued at $243,694. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.13. 610,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,463,031. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.86. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $79.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 180.32% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

