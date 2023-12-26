Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Sells 3,366 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lessened its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 381,061 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,366 shares during the period. AT&T makes up about 1.0% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 62.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 23.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after buying an additional 206,434 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after buying an additional 25,028 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1,191.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on T. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.68.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.58. The company had a trading volume of 8,709,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,473,105. The firm has a market cap of $118.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.99 and a 200-day moving average of $15.27. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is -72.08%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

