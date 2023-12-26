Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Sells 5,098 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 36.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,098 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.3% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its stake in Broadcom by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,655.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 68,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total transaction of $912,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,643. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,943 shares of company stock valued at $47,543,682 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Summit Insights raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $944.67.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.4 %

Broadcom stock traded up $4.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,126.41. The stock had a trading volume of 472,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,120. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $542.45 and a 12 month high of $1,151.82. The company has a market capitalization of $527.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $956.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $896.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 63.75%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

