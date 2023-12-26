Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Sells 561 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.28. 1,040,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,554,896. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.12. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.66.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

