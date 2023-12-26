Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 295,571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Corning accounts for about 4.1% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $9,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLW. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its position in Corning by 0.3% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 117,692 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 5.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Corning by 0.9% during the second quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Corning by 8.8% during the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 2.5% during the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLW traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $30.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,238,991. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $37.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 44.46, a PEG ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.32 and a 200-day moving average of $31.09.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 164.71%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GLW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

