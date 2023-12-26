Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow (NYSE:VTMX)

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, December 27th. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta had issued 12,500,000 shares in its IPO on June 30th. The total size of the offering was $387,500,000 based on an initial share price of $31.00. After the end of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta stock opened at $39.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34. The company has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has a fifty-two week low of $28.96 and a fifty-two week high of $40.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.44.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $56.40 million during the quarter. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 148.56%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1803 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s previous — dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s dividend payout ratio is 3.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTMX. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,444,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,833,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 114.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 153,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after buying an additional 81,837 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,123,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $357,000. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

(Get Free Report)

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution centers in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.