CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Hits New 1-Year High at $251.67

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $251.67 and last traded at $251.17, with a volume of 6384 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $249.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CorVel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

CorVel Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.85 and a beta of 1.04.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 36.16%. The business had revenue of $195.52 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.89, for a total transaction of $67,467.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,910.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.44, for a total value of $1,683,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 323,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,084,494.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.89, for a total transaction of $67,467.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,910.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,950,987 in the last three months. Company insiders own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRVL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CorVel by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in CorVel by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in CorVel by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in CorVel by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in CorVel by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

