Cosmos Health (NASDAQ:COSM) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Shares of Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Free Report) fell 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.32 and last traded at $1.39. 296,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,498,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average of $1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Cosmos Health (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.82 million during the quarter. Cosmos Health had a negative net margin of 31.48% and a negative return on equity of 28.54%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COSM. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cosmos Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Cosmos Health in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cosmos Health in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Cosmos Health in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cosmos Health by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 291,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 24,117 shares in the last quarter. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Cosmos Health Inc provides proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, over-the-counter medications, cosmetics, nursery, health care and baby products, and medical devices. Its nutraceutical product portfolio includes Sky Premium Life and Mediterranation. The company serves wholesale pharmaceutical distributors and independent retail pharmacies.
