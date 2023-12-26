Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Shares Down 2.1%

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.31 and last traded at $10.34. Approximately 64,420 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 583,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Costamare from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Costamare Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $400.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.15 million. Costamare had a net margin of 36.81% and a return on equity of 11.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costamare Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Costamare Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costamare

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMRE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Costamare by 1,877.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Costamare by 157.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,290 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costamare during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Costamare during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Costamare during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. 22.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Costamare

Costamare Inc engages in owning and chartering containerships and dry bulk vessels that are chartered to liner companies providing transportation of cargoes worldwide. As of March 21, 2023, it had a fleet of fleet of 71 containerships and 45 dry bulk vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

