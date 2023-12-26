Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Acquires New Stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Asana by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,857,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,440,000 after buying an additional 148,214 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Asana by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,723,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,069,000 after buying an additional 352,684 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Asana by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,211,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,735,000 after buying an additional 163,281 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Asana by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,577,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,053,000 after buying an additional 331,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Asana by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,514,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,390,000 after buying an additional 121,022 shares in the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana Price Performance

Asana stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.86. 220,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,773,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.57. Asana, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.32 and a 12-month high of $26.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Asana

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $166.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.09 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 80.39% and a negative net margin of 45.86%. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. Analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $87,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 779,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,618,790.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 6,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $133,418.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 229,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,166.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $87,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 779,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,618,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,798,766 shares of company stock valued at $31,735,823 and have sold 38,940 shares valued at $736,057. 63.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on ASAN shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. HSBC cut Asana from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Asana from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asana has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Asana

About Asana

(Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.