Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) by 81.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 861,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386,279 shares during the period. iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 24.9% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $29,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,165,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,680 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,978,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,834,000 after buying an additional 579,217 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $59,668,000. PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,072,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,040,000 after buying an additional 69,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 837,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,551,000 after buying an additional 63,412 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:USHY traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,821,146 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.44.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.1981 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.