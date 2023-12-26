Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Buys New Shares in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,215 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Lyft makes up 0.2% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,660,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the second quarter valued at about $34,942,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 2,804.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,235,135 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123,735 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the first quarter valued at about $24,854,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 46.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $248,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,430 shares in the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.30. 1,038,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,144,758. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $18.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 170.63% and a negative net margin of 20.72%. Equities analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

LYFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lyft from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Lyft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Lyft from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lyft from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.02.

In related news, CFO Erin Brewer sold 22,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $283,895.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,906,812 shares in the company, valued at $24,216,512.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lyft news, CFO Erin Brewer sold 22,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $283,895.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,906,812 shares in the company, valued at $24,216,512.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $230,330.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 301,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 263,722 shares of company stock worth $3,764,425. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

