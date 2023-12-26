Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Buys New Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,301 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000. Twilio makes up approximately 0.2% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 39.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Twilio in the first quarter valued at $894,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 29.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Twilio by 57.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Twilio by 22.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,765,000 after acquiring an additional 48,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TWLO. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Twilio from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Twilio in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Twilio in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.73.

Twilio Price Performance

TWLO stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.75. The company had a trading volume of 150,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,864,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.39. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.78 and a fifty-two week high of $79.70.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.03 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In other news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $366,722.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,697,616.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,014,221 shares of company stock worth $3,664,279 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

