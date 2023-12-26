Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) by 43.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,414 shares during the quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Oscar Health were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OSCR. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Oscar Health by 310.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Oscar Health by 959.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 9,173 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Oscar Health by 5,243.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,655 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.70.

In related news, insider Mario Schlosser sold 390,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $2,779,683.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,097.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mario Schlosser sold 390,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $2,779,683.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at $408,097.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 30,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total transaction of $245,036.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 548,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,476,682.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 437,227 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,751 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSCR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.15. 163,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,244,945. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $9.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.12.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.18. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 37.51%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.91) earnings per share. Oscar Health’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers Individual and Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care It also provides reinsurance products.

