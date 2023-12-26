Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Has $214,000 Holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 179.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 204.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 43,070 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 25.6% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the third quarter worth $29,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 85.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 9,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the second quarter worth $575,000. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on TXG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.55.

10x Genomics Trading Up 1.2 %

TXG traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $57.25. 30,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,214. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.28 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.62.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 24.24% and a negative net margin of 37.79%. The firm had revenue of $153.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.11 million. Analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James Wilbur sold 14,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $619,480.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,664.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 3,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $162,828.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 851,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,889,664.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Wilbur sold 14,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $619,480.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,664.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,362 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,866 over the last quarter. 10.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

