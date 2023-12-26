Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Has $242,000 Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 84.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the quarter. Vistra accounts for about 0.2% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Vistra by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 25,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 104,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Vistra from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Vistra from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.

Vistra Stock Up 0.6 %

VST traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.24. 196,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,985,104. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.44. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $38.34. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.92.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.77). Vistra had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

