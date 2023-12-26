Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Increases Stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,603 shares during the quarter. MGIC Investment accounts for approximately 0.2% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 12,256 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 7,472 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 31.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 207,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 49,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 8.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 117,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 9,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTG. UBS Group began coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTG traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.48. The company had a trading volume of 88,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.08. MGIC Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $19.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.27.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $296.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.31 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 61.88% and a return on equity of 15.28%. MGIC Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 18.62%.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Further Reading

