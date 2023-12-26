Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Invests $219,000 in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COOP. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 12,377.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,841,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,089,000 after buying an additional 1,826,469 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 25.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,125,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,082,000 after buying an additional 1,622,582 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 53.6% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,738,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,207,000 after buying an additional 606,312 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at $23,950,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 168.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 792,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,197,000 after buying an additional 497,500 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mr. Cooper Group

In other news, Director Shveta Mujumdar sold 1,800 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $102,384.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,238.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total transaction of $1,346,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 491,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,452,917.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shveta Mujumdar sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $102,384.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,238.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,800 shares of company stock worth $4,373,134. Company insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COOP shares. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group started coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on COOP

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of COOP traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.65. The company had a trading volume of 22,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,183. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.94. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.54 and a 52-week high of $67.96.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $574.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.03 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 26.88%. On average, research analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

(Free Report)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.