Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Invests $233,000 in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVRR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Fiverr International by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fiverr International in the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Fiverr International in the first quarter worth approximately $304,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Fiverr International during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Fiverr International by 32.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FVRR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm upgraded Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fiverr International in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fiverr International from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Fiverr International from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.10.

Fiverr International Price Performance

Shares of Fiverr International stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.46. The company had a trading volume of 84,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,677. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Fiverr International Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $47.66.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $92.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.16 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. Fiverr International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiverr International Ltd. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiverr International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 600 categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.