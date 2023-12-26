Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Makes New $232,000 Investment in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Green Dot by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,009,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,128,000 after buying an additional 349,720 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,934,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,419,000 after purchasing an additional 954,860 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 8.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,432,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,584,000 after purchasing an additional 199,253 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,119,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,716,000 after purchasing an additional 68,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 11.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,918,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,185,000 after purchasing an additional 202,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GDOT shares. Barclays cut Green Dot from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Craig Hallum cut Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Green Dot from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Green Dot in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Green Dot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

Green Dot stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.06. 26,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,457. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average is $14.16. Green Dot Co. has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $21.37. The stock has a market cap of $527.65 million, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $348.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.26 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 8.51%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

