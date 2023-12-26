Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,000. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Lauer Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $245,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 68,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,770,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 28,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the period.

Shares of IEI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $116.83. The company had a trading volume of 75,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,194. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.35. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.45 and a 52-week high of $119.57.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.2917 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

