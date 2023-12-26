Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Makes New Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,091 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 108.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.57. 2,138,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,315,428. The stock has a market cap of $68.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.89 and a 200 day moving average of $61.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Moffett Nathanson restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, September 18th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.16.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

