Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Purchases 11,580 Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Free Report) by 53.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,580 shares during the quarter. Open Lending makes up approximately 0.2% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Open Lending by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Open Lending by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 11,996 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Open Lending by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 442,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,364,000 after buying an additional 35,025 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Open Lending by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Open Lending by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 20,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Price Performance

Shares of LPRO traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.32. The stock had a trading volume of 29,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,554. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 14.71 and a quick ratio of 14.71. Open Lending Co. has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78 and a beta of 0.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Open Lending had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $26.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.87 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Open Lending Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

LPRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Open Lending from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet cut Open Lending from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Open Lending from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Open Lending from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Open Lending news, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,279,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,071,645.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

