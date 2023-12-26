Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Takes $202,000 Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently weighed in on BURL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.11.
Burlington Stores Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of BURL stock traded up $2.33 on Tuesday, hitting $194.16. The stock had a trading volume of 50,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,931. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.87. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.36. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $115.66 and a one year high of $239.94.
Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Burlington Stores Company Profile
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Burlington Stores
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Affirm Holdings: Time to ring the register?
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Align Technology: Protected by more factors than any other stock
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Is C3.ai more sizzle than substance?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.