Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Takes Position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 257,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 35.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 34.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 426,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,547,000 after buying an additional 108,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the first quarter valued at $3,940,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Proto Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Proto Labs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

Proto Labs Trading Up 0.8 %

PRLB traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $39.66. 5,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,992. Proto Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $40.23. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.55.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. Proto Labs had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $130.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Proto Labs’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Proto Labs Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

