Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Takes Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 8.6% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 14.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 4.0% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 58.3% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku Price Performance

ROKU traded up $2.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.81. 1,358,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,828,708. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.77. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.26 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84.

Insider Transactions at Roku

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $912.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.98 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 34.61% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. Roku’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.88) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 2,296 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $195,228.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,593. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 33,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $3,499,767.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 2,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $195,228.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,100 shares in the company, valued at $263,593. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,893 shares of company stock valued at $10,078,479 over the last three months. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cannonball Research upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Loop Capital cut shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Roku

Roku Profile

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.