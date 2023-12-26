Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda Sells 11,048 Shares

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 11,048 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $221,070.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,551,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,064,119.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coursera alerts:

On Friday, December 22nd, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 13,952 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $279,458.56.

On Thursday, December 7th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 75,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $1,544,250.00.

On Monday, December 4th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 155,197 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $3,136,531.37.

On Friday, December 1st, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 123,422 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $2,486,953.30.

On Friday, November 24th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $980,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 8,499 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $169,980.00.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 10,001 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,020.00.

On Thursday, November 9th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $932,500.00.

On Thursday, October 26th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $854,500.00.

On Thursday, October 12th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $945,500.00.

Coursera Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COUR traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.01. 1,071,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,629. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 1.65. Coursera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $21.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. Coursera had a negative net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 21.18%. The firm had revenue of $165.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

COUR has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Coursera from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Coursera from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Coursera from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on COUR

Institutional Trading of Coursera

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COUR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Coursera by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 312,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at $2,214,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Coursera by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 14,570 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Coursera by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 71,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Coursera by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

About Coursera

(Get Free Report)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.