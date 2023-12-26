Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) CEO Sells $279,458.56 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 13,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $279,458.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,551,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,115,157.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coursera alerts:

On Tuesday, December 26th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 11,048 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $221,070.48.

On Thursday, December 7th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 75,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $1,544,250.00.

On Monday, December 4th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 155,197 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $3,136,531.37.

On Friday, December 1st, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 123,422 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $2,486,953.30.

On Friday, November 24th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $980,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 8,499 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $169,980.00.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 10,001 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,020.00.

On Thursday, November 9th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $932,500.00.

On Thursday, October 26th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $854,500.00.

On Thursday, October 12th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $945,500.00.

Coursera Trading Up 0.7 %

Coursera stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,071,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,629. Coursera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $21.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.24 and its 200-day moving average is $16.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 1.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. The business had revenue of $165.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COUR. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Coursera in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Coursera from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Coursera from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Coursera from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coursera currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.45.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coursera

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coursera

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Coursera by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,827,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,710,000 after buying an additional 7,773,508 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,598,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coursera by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,390,000 after buying an additional 570,177 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coursera by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,027,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,523,000 after buying an additional 1,134,436 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coursera by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,693,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,039,000 after buying an additional 291,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

About Coursera

(Get Free Report)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.