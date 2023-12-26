Craig Hallum Reiterates Buy Rating for Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Craig Hallum restated their buy rating on shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.
Several other research firms have also commented on PLUG. Citigroup lowered shares of Plug Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Plug Power from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Friday, November 10th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $78.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.53.
Plug Power Stock Up 2.5 %
Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $198.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.57 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 24.18% and a negative net margin of 106.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Plug Power
In other Plug Power news, insider Jose Luis Crespo sold 31,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $230,097.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,804,384.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Plug Power
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,381,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $613,915,000 after buying an additional 1,534,756 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Plug Power by 87.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,285,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $169,369,000 after buying an additional 10,378,912 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 28.4% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 22,177,114 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $230,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903,697 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,176,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 128,905.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,955,199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,165,000 after purchasing an additional 16,942,056 shares in the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Plug Power
Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.
