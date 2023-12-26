Craig Hallum Reiterates Buy Rating for Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Craig Hallum restated their buy rating on shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PLUG. Citigroup lowered shares of Plug Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Plug Power from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Friday, November 10th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $78.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.53.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Plug Power

Plug Power Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $4.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.75. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $18.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $198.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.57 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 24.18% and a negative net margin of 106.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Plug Power

In other Plug Power news, insider Jose Luis Crespo sold 31,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $230,097.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,804,384.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Plug Power

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,381,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $613,915,000 after buying an additional 1,534,756 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Plug Power by 87.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,285,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $169,369,000 after buying an additional 10,378,912 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 28.4% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 22,177,114 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $230,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903,697 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,176,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 128,905.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,955,199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,165,000 after purchasing an additional 16,942,056 shares in the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plug Power

(Get Free Report)

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.