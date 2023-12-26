CreativeOne Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3,500.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 32.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of DIA stock opened at $373.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $351.01 and a 200 day moving average of $346.68. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $314.97 and a twelve month high of $376.34.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

