Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.11

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.11 and last traded at $7.09, with a volume of 20773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Crédit Agricole from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Crédit Agricole Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.18. The stock has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.54.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Crédit Agricole S.A. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services in France, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking segments.

