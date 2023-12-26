Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) PT Lowered to C$15.50

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CPG. TD Securities downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and set a C$13.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$14.75 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.00.

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock opened at C$9.32 on Friday. Crescent Point Energy has a 1 year low of C$7.73 and a 1 year high of C$11.70. The firm has a market cap of C$5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.21.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.09). Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of C$1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.20 billion. Analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.5863874 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

In related news, Director Craig Stephen Bryksa purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,600.00. In related news, Director Craig Stephen Bryksa purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,600.00. Also, Senior Officer William Garret Holt bought 10,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.82 per share, with a total value of C$99,997.06. Insiders purchased a total of 41,065 shares of company stock worth $397,686 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

