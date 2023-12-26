Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Trading 6.2% Higher

Shares of Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) traded up 6.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.40. 1,096,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 691,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a report on Sunday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.58.

Cresco Labs Stock Up 6.2 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.46.

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Cresco Labs had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a negative net margin of 43.40%. The business had revenue of $190.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.75 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cresco Labs Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Cresco Labs

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand.

