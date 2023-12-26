Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:CRR.UN)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0742 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$13.83. 97,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,413. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.04. The company has a market cap of C$1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 691.50 and a beta of 0.91. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$11.68 and a twelve month high of C$17.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.32.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRR.UN. Desjardins set a C$17.50 price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$14.50 target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.72.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.