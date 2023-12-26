Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:CRR.UN)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UNGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0742 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$13.83. 97,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,413. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.04. The company has a market cap of C$1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 691.50 and a beta of 0.91. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$11.68 and a twelve month high of C$17.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRR.UN. Desjardins set a C$17.50 price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$14.50 target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.72.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CRR.UN

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN)

