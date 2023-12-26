Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (CRR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on January 15th

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.074 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.36). The company had revenue of C$104.49 million for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

