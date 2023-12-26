CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Hits New 1-Year High at $209.38

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $209.38 and last traded at $208.74, with a volume of 17830 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $207.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CSW Industrials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials Stock Up 1.1 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.73.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $203.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.10 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 13.35%. Research analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.79, for a total value of $202,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,544,471.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSW Industrials

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSWI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,041,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,007,000 after purchasing an additional 50,102 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 854,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,719,000 after buying an additional 15,809 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 681.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,914,000 after buying an additional 435,627 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in CSW Industrials by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 428,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,341,000 after acquiring an additional 12,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 6.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 427,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,287,000 after acquiring an additional 24,604 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CSW Industrials

(Get Free Report)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.