CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0748 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

CT Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$14.60. The stock had a trading volume of 97,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,029. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$12.57 and a twelve month high of C$16.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.32, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRT.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets set a C$14.50 target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. CIBC cut their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$17.00 price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.21.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

