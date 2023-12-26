Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Garrison Point Advisors LLC

Garrison Point Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMI. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Cummins by 254.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Cummins by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,282,000 after buying an additional 13,058 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Cummins by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.88.

Cummins Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CMI stock traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $239.87. 268,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,337. The firm has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.18 and a 1 year high of $265.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $226.47 and a 200 day moving average of $234.43.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. Analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Cummins Profile



Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

