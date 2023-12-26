Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $58.17

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $58.17 and last traded at $58.17, with a volume of 73006 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.57.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CUBI shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.78 and its 200-day moving average is $38.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $217.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.29 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 18.13%. On average, analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jessie John Deano Velasquez sold 1,364 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $60,493.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,611.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Jessie John Deano Velasquez sold 1,364 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $60,493.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,644 shares in the company, valued at $161,611.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 100,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $3,942,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,383,648.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,939 shares of company stock valued at $6,677,550 over the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 13.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 17,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 1.0% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 583,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 300.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 81,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 60,773 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Customers Bancorp by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 170,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 75,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Customers Bancorp by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 572,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after acquiring an additional 244,730 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

